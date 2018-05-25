FOOD & DRINK

Asian fusion barbecue joint Ruby B.B.Q. debuts in Northeast Philadelphia

Photo: Ruby B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Asian fusion spot, offering barbecue and more, has opened for business. The new arrival to Northeast Philadelphia, called Ruby B.B.Q., is located at 3087 Holme Ave.

Pop by to dine in or order takeout, or stay home and take advantage of the restaurant's online delivery system. The menu offers traditional Chinese and Asian fusion staples, like barbecue short ribs, lo mein, teriyaki beef and General Tso's chicken. There's also the option to select your own plate with your choice of barbecued protein; a side, such as kimchi, coleslaw or steamed broccoli; and a base, like white rice, a California sushi roll or vegetable fried rice.

It's still early days for the new business--it's got one four-star review on Yelp thus far.

On May 13, Mike W. said, "Food was good. Portions were great for the price you pay. I had the ribs with lo mein and broccoli. The ribs were meaty except for one of them."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ruby B.B.Q. is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
