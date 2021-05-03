At Insomnia Cookies first ever CookieLab, you can create cookies of your dreams

PHILADELPHIA-Inside the newest Insomnia cookie store in Passyunk Square, you'll see what looks like a bookcase. But it's actually a not-so-secret doorway that leads, sweet-easy style to a cookie corridor."From there, you enter into this really magical Wonderland," promises Seth Berkowitz, who founded Insomnia Cookies in 2003 while a junior at Penn.There's a cookie creation station with five cookie bases to choose from-the chunks, the doubles, sugars, snickerdoodle, Red Velvet-and then bins on bins of ingredients that can be baked in or drizzled and sprinkled on top.There's also a milkshake bar. Milkshakes are customizable too and you can be top your shake with your dream cookie."It's as customizable opportunity as we've ever seen in the cookie universe," Seth says.833 Wharton St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147(267) 817-5197