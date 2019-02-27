Atlantic City Restaurant Week
Karen Rogers previews some of the flavors you can experience at this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week. And there's more than 80 participating restaurants.
March 3-8, 2019
American Cut | Facebook
At Oceans Resort Casino
500 Boardwalk Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Council Oak Fish | Facebook
At Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Veracruz | Facebook
At Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
777 Harrah's Blvd Atlantic City, NJ 08401
