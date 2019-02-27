FYI Philly

Atlantic City Restaurant Week

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are some of the flavors you can experience at this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week.

Atlantic City Restaurant Week
Karen Rogers previews some of the flavors you can experience at this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week. And there's more than 80 participating restaurants.

Restarant week participants: Info
March 3-8, 2019

American Cut | Facebook
At Oceans Resort Casino
500 Boardwalk Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Council Oak Fish | Facebook
At Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Veracruz | Facebook
At Harrah's Resort Atlantic City

777 Harrah's Blvd Atlantic City, NJ 08401
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkatlantic cityatlantic cityfyi phillyrestaurants
FYI PHILLY
Glitz, glamour and food; how to do Philly like a movie star | FYI Philly
2019 Philly Flower Show Preview | FYI Philly
Making it in Philly: What's on the menu at Franny Lou's
Historical Dream is giving black history style | FYI Philly
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing on SEPTA concourse
Person found shot in car parked in Willingboro neighborhood
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Woman injured in Delco home invasion
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
SEPTA Transit Police strike enters Day 2
Show More
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops
Dog walking injuries on the rise among older adults
N.J. town could soon start cracking down on barking dogs
Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world
Two injured in Juniata Park house fire
More TOP STORIES News