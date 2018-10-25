FOOD & DRINK

Auntie's Biscuits brings homestyle fare to North Philly

Photo: Beloved H./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got homestyle cooking on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 2126 E. Chelten Ave. in North Philadelphia, the newcomer is called Auntie's Biscuits.

This spot offers a wide selection of Southern-style breakfast and lunch offerings, including breakfast sandwiches, burgers, chicken wings, seafood and sides. Look for the sunny side-up burger topped with an egg and served on a buttermilk biscuit.

For dinner, there are platters of turkey wings and fried fish plus jumbo crab cakes.

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Kev H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, "Good food, good portion sizes and reasonably quick service."

And LL G. wrote, "Auntie's was out of a few of the things we wanted to try. The things we did order, though, were just perfectly cooked: the tender, crisp biscuits drizzled with butter and honey, the grilled chicken breast, the flavorful beans, the lightly sweet yams, and baked mac and cheese."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Auntie's Biscuits is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
