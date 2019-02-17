FOOD & DRINK

Australian couple grows giant cabbage

EMBED </>More Videos

Australian couple grows giant cabbage. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

It's a giant cabbage that Charlie Brown could envy!

An Australian couple says it took them nine months to grow the vegetable that is nearly the size of a person.

They managed to keep away animals and bugs from munching on their now prized possession by using wire fencing and a fine net.

The couple has cut up the giant cabbage and says they will get nearly two weeks worth of coleslaw and salads from it.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldaustralia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's
McDonald's unveils donut sticks breakfast item
The 4 best spots to score pizza in Harrisburg
Philadelphia college hoops results: Who won big this week?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has 'shifted'
Multiple Center City streets temporarily shut down to accommodate equipment transportation
Police officer, woman injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car in Pennsauken
Man fatally shot in South Philadelphia
Vehicle overturns after being involved in crash on the Schuylkill Expressway
Car rolls down embankment, striking several trees in East Oak Lane
Fire crews battle fire at apartment building in Allentown
Woman's body discovered in trash can in Cedarbrook
Show More
At least 1 dead in crash in Upper Chichester Township
Firefighters battle house fire in West Mount Airy
Florida woman seeks justice after fiance killed in Philadelphia
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
3 children, 2 adults injured in Roosevelt Blvd. crash in Crescentville
More News