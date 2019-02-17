Australian couple grows giant cabbage

It's a giant cabbage that Charlie Brown could envy!
An Australian couple says it took them nine months to grow the vegetable that is nearly the size of a person.
They managed to keep away animals and bugs from munching on their now prized possession by using wire fencing and a fine net.
The couple has cut up the giant cabbage and says they will get nearly two weeks worth of coleslaw and salads from it.
