Food & Drink

Australian KFC wants a Michelin star

Getting a Michelin star in the restaurant world is like getting an Oscar.

You can see why it's news then that a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Australia is making a case for one.

"Here we are on our mission to get a Michelin star and I found some customers who came from a long way away," Sam Edelman, the owner of the KFC in Alice Springs, Australia can be heard saying in a video.

Edelman spoke to customers who came all the way from Mt. Gambia -- that's about 62 miles away.

Because people drive hundreds of miles for those buckets of chicken, it's technically in high demand, so they meet the criteria to apply.

As for the food quality, the fresh chicken is delivered daily and hand breaded by the chefs there.

The only big issue?

Michelin does not currently publish a guide in Australia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkaustraliakfc
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Hahnemann University Hospital to close in September
Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to close after fire
Police: Postal worker struck by stolen car in SW Philadelphia; arrest made
Troubleshooters Investigation: Car dealership under renewed scrutiny
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
Driver in tractor-trailer takes down poles in Doylestown
Show More
Woman caught stealing security cameras in Upper Darby
Suspect sought for throwing explosive device in Olney
Police: Roxborough rape suspect met teen on dating app Skout
Police seek info on West Oak Lane shooting caught on video
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window
More TOP STORIES News