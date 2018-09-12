Bai Wei opens its doors in Chinatown

A new Chinese restaurant that specializes in Sichuan and Hunan cuisines has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Chinatown, called Bai Wei, is located at 1038 Race St.
There's limited information about the menu available, but visitors can expect classics like soup dumplings, beef pancake, Shanghai udon with pork, seafood tofu soup, shrimp noodles, pigs' feet and more.
Bai Wei is off to a promising start with a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Michael V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 7, wrote, "Great food and taste! Love the new spices. Must try their fish with sour cabbage and cauliflower. Their spicy hot pot is one of my favorites."
And Andrew R. wrote, "I ate at Bai Wei on Sunday and had the braised pork and ginger chicken. It was so amazing! Better than any other place! They also have really good drinks. I had the passion fruit drink with milk foam."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bai Wei is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
