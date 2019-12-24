Rhode Island baker creates amazing art with pizza ingredients

JOHNSTON, Rhode Island (WPVI) -- Is it pizza or is it art? Thanks to a creative Rhode Island baker - it's actually both!
Here you can see Eric Palmieri perfecting a holiday picture using only pizza ingredients.
He has been working at his family business, D. Palmieri's Bakery, in Johnston for 14 years.
A fire reuined the shop back in 2007 and thats when Palmieri decided to get creative with his pies.
He's made Santa, reindeer, the Grinch, a Christmas tree and other creations.
And the beauty of it all - besides what you can already see - is that the pizza is pretty tasty too.
