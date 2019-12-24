Rhode Island baker creates amazing art with pizza ingredients

JOHNSTON, Rhode Island (WPVI) -- Is it pizza or is it art? Thanks to a creative Rhode Island baker - it's actually both!Here you can see Eric Palmieri perfecting a holiday picture using only pizza ingredients.He has been working at his family business, D. Palmieri's Bakery, in Johnston for 14 years.A fire reuined the shop back in 2007 and thats when Palmieri decided to get creative with his pies.He's made Santa, reindeer, the Grinch, a Christmas tree and other creations.And the beauty of it all - besides what you can already see - is that the pizza is pretty tasty too.