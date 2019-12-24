Food & Drink

Rhode Island baker creates amazing art with pizza ingredients

JOHNSTON, Rhode Island (WPVI) -- Is it pizza or is it art? Thanks to a creative Rhode Island baker - it's actually both!

Here you can see Eric Palmieri perfecting a holiday picture using only pizza ingredients.

He has been working at his family business, D. Palmieri's Bakery, in Johnston for 14 years.

A fire reuined the shop back in 2007 and thats when Palmieri decided to get creative with his pies.

He's made Santa, reindeer, the Grinch, a Christmas tree and other creations.

And the beauty of it all - besides what you can already see - is that the pizza is pretty tasty too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrhode islandartfoodpizza
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
200 arrests, $670K in drugs and 21 guns seized in Kensington
Teen shot while leaving skating party in Newark: Police
Teen shot and killed in North Philadelphia identified
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Bakery using Christmas Eve tradition to help explosion victims
Last minute shoppers make their way through Target
La Salle College High School students deliver holiday cheer to patients
Show More
$12,000 raised for WWII veteran who was scammed
Record numbers predicted to hit the road for holiday travels
76ers hope to give home fans a gift as they face Bucks
AccuWeather: Dry, mild for travel today and on Christmas Day
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
More TOP STORIES News