Banana Mousse brings desserts and more to Cobbs Creek

This dessert spot comes from Philly-based mother-daughter duo who launched the business in 2015, according to its website. On the menu, look for flavors like strawberry, cookies and cream and sweet potato pie. There's also "mousseshakes" loaded with toppings like Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has made a promising start.
Yelper Stephanie K. said, "I ordered the original and cookies and cream flavor. It's something different than the usual dessert options and it's top notch."
Head on over to check it out: Banana Mousse is open from 5 p.m. -9 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
