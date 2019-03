Banana Mousse brings desserts and more to Cobbs Creek

Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding >>

You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype >>

There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible >>

A new spot to score ice cream and milkshakes has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Cobbs Creek, called Banana Mousse , is located at 5602 Spruce St.This dessert spot comes from Philly-based mother-daughter duo who launched the business in 2015, according to its website . On the menu, look for flavors like strawberry, cookies and cream and sweet potato pie. There's also "mousseshakes" loaded with toppings like Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has made a promising start.Yelper Stephanie K. said , "I ordered the original and cookies and cream flavor. It's something different than the usual dessert options and it's top notch."Head on over to check it out: Banana Mousse is open from 5 p.m. -9 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.---