Banh mi, brunch and more: What's trending on Philadelphia's food scene?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been getting a significant uptick in attention this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Philadelphia businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are riding a trend this spring.
Stock
Photo: Melanie T./Yelp
Open since December 2018 at 1935 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse Square, this spot to score modern Southeast Asian eats -- including sandwiches, noodles and curry -- is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Sandwiches" on Yelp. It also has another location in Fishtown.
Citywide, sandwich spots saw new reviews increase by a median of 1.4 percent over the past month, but Stock saw a 40 percent increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 160 percent.
When the craving for sandwiches strikes, come here for a banh mi packed with your choice of protein -- like soy ginger tofu or caramelized pork -- or a pho fried chicken sandwich -- boasting pho spices, fish sauce caramel glaze, cilantro root mayo, spicy hoisin and a variety of veggies.
Trolley Car Station
Photo: onvara a./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about University City's Trolley Car Station, the New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 1.9 percent over the past month, Trolley Car Station bagged a 34.5 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining two times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
There's more that's trending on Philadelphia's New American scene: Harper's Garden has seen an 8.3 percent increase in reviews, and Sandler's On 9th and The Love have seen 12.2 and 7.5 percent increases, respectively.
Open at 3940 Baltimore Ave. since September 2018, Trolley Car Station offers breakfast all day. Try the breakfast bacon hash, with two eggs your way, potato tots, chives and cheese sauce; or the buttermilk fried chicken with hot bourbon honey. Cocktails, beer and wine are also available.
James Restaurant & Bar
Photo: john k./Yelp
Logan Square's James Restaurant & Bar is also making waves. Open since September 2016 at 1835 Arch St., the bar and traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot has seen an eight percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.6 percent for all businesses tagged "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp.
James Restaurant & Bar offers soups, like crab and lobster bisque, salads, appetizers and entrees -- like veggie noodles made with zucchini and squash served in a light tomato broth with fresh tomato, mushrooms and shaved pecorino. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.
---
