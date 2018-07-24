FOOD & DRINK

Bao, booze and barbecue: Here are the 3 newest businesses in University City

Photo: Bernie's Restaurant & Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to hit up the newest places to grab a drink and a bite to eat in University City? From a Japanese joint to a modern American bar, read on to see the newest businesses to open in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Louie Louie


3611 Walnut St.
Photo: John K./Yelp

Louie Louie is a modern American bistro with an extensive food and alcohol menu and an outdoor patio.

Start your meal with a cocktail, glass of wine or half-dozen East Coast oysters. The entree menu includes pan-roasted chicken breast with garlic pommes puree, peas and carrots and tarragon chicken jus.

Finish your meal off with Louie Louie's signature sundae: vanilla and dulce ice cream topped with chocolate brownies, peanut butter shortbread, milk chocolate pretzel bark and fresh berries.

Louie Louie has received positive feedback with four stars out of five reviews on Yelp.

Laura M. noted, "Great spot for happy hour. Awesome drinks and appetizers. The watermelon mint martini was super refreshing and I also highly suggest the oysters and cheese board. The decor was gorgeous."

Louie Louie is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Nom Nom Bowl


3701 Chestnut St.
Photo: john f./Yelp

Nom Nom Bowl offers artisanal Japanese rice, salad and noodle bowls. Check out the seared rib-eye tataki, served with furikake, Asian greens, watermelon radish, giri potato, black garlic butter and more. Or sample the roasted miso butterfish cod, served with shiitake, namasu, menma and miso glaze.

Diners can also expect bao buns stuffed with a variety of meats and appetizers like edamame, sashimi and wakame seaweed salad. Freshly baked pastries from Artisan Boulanger Patissier -- chocolate turnovers, almond croissants and more -- are also available.

Yelpers are excited about Nom Nom Bowl, which currently holds five stars out of 13 reviews on the site.

Lauren P., who reviewed the eatery on July 7, wrote, "Nom Nom bowl is amazing! For the bowl dishes, I've only tried their tuna and salmon, but I am impressed by the quality and freshness of the fish."

Yelper Vicki C. wrote, "The salmon poke bowl was really good! The fish tasted fresh and the toppings paired well. There's a good selection of other bowls as well."

Nom Nom Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar


3432 Sansom St.
Photo: bernie's restaurant & bar/Yelp

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar is a modern American spot, with two other locations in Pennsylvania.

Look for starters like Bernie's wings, served with celery, blue cheese and your choice of sauce -- honey barbecue, teriyaki, hot, mild, sweet and spicy garlic or insanity.

For your main course, try the poutine: steak fries slathered in beef gravy, bacon vinaigrette and fresh cheese curds. Craving seafood? Check out the shrimp, sauteed with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and linguini in a pesto cream sauce.

Yelpers are still warming up to Bernie's Restaurant & Bar, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 28 reviews on the site.

Jeremy C. wrote, "Bernie's is open and visually appealing. They even have a fire pit out back. They have a very extensive beer, wine and cocktail selection as well as a great happy hour offering. Unlike some other bars in the area, they will let you taste any of their beers before you order them, which is a sign of a great bar."

Katherine K. noted, "I think the food was alright and pretty large portions for the price. Also, our waiter was very outgoing and the restaurant has pretty nice decor and is comfortable."

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - University City is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
HQ2 Beachclub reopens in Atlantic City with booze and beats
Scientists: Some wines may contain radioactive particles
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
New American bistro Louie Louie now open in University City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Deadly Hamilton house collapse caused by long-term water damage
Survivor of crash that killed husband, daughters out of hospital
St. Katharine Drexel's remains being moved to cathedral
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philly
Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash in SW Philadelphia
Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed
Trader Joe's employee killed by police gunfire during LA standoff
Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Chester
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Report: Ivanka Trump's clothing company shutting down
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Pa. woman battling cancer meets Taylor Swift thanks to The View
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson
More News