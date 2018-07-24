Bao, booze and barbecue: Here are the 3 newest businesses in University City

Louie Louie
3611 Walnut St.
Photo: John K./Yelp
Louie Louie is a modern American bistro with an extensive food and alcohol menu and an outdoor patio.
Start your meal with a cocktail, glass of wine or half-dozen East Coast oysters. The entree menu includes pan-roasted chicken breast with garlic pommes puree, peas and carrots and tarragon chicken jus.
Finish your meal off with Louie Louie's signature sundae: vanilla and dulce ice cream topped with chocolate brownies, peanut butter shortbread, milk chocolate pretzel bark and fresh berries.
Louie Louie has received positive feedback with four stars out of five reviews on Yelp.
Laura M. noted, "Great spot for happy hour. Awesome drinks and appetizers. The watermelon mint martini was super refreshing and I also highly suggest the oysters and cheese board. The decor was gorgeous."
Louie Louie is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Nom Nom Bowl
3701 Chestnut St.
Photo: john f./Yelp
Nom Nom Bowl offers artisanal Japanese rice, salad and noodle bowls. Check out the seared rib-eye tataki, served with furikake, Asian greens, watermelon radish, giri potato, black garlic butter and more. Or sample the roasted miso butterfish cod, served with shiitake, namasu, menma and miso glaze.
Diners can also expect bao buns stuffed with a variety of meats and appetizers like edamame, sashimi and wakame seaweed salad. Freshly baked pastries from Artisan Boulanger Patissier -- chocolate turnovers, almond croissants and more -- are also available.
Yelpers are excited about Nom Nom Bowl, which currently holds five stars out of 13 reviews on the site.
Lauren P., who reviewed the eatery on July 7, wrote, "Nom Nom bowl is amazing! For the bowl dishes, I've only tried their tuna and salmon, but I am impressed by the quality and freshness of the fish."
Yelper Vicki C. wrote, "The salmon poke bowl was really good! The fish tasted fresh and the toppings paired well. There's a good selection of other bowls as well."
Nom Nom Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar
3432 Sansom St.
Photo: bernie's restaurant & bar/Yelp
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar is a modern American spot, with two other locations in Pennsylvania.
Look for starters like Bernie's wings, served with celery, blue cheese and your choice of sauce -- honey barbecue, teriyaki, hot, mild, sweet and spicy garlic or insanity.
For your main course, try the poutine: steak fries slathered in beef gravy, bacon vinaigrette and fresh cheese curds. Craving seafood? Check out the shrimp, sauteed with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and linguini in a pesto cream sauce.
Yelpers are still warming up to Bernie's Restaurant & Bar, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 28 reviews on the site.
Jeremy C. wrote, "Bernie's is open and visually appealing. They even have a fire pit out back. They have a very extensive beer, wine and cocktail selection as well as a great happy hour offering. Unlike some other bars in the area, they will let you taste any of their beers before you order them, which is a sign of a great bar."
Katherine K. noted, "I think the food was alright and pretty large portions for the price. Also, our waiter was very outgoing and the restaurant has pretty nice decor and is comfortable."
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - University City is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.