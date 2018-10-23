FOOD & DRINK

Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Philadelphia's top sports bars

By Hoodline
If you wanted to be taken out to the ball game but couldn't score tickets, all is not lost. There are plenty of top-notch sports bars in Philadelphia to catch the World Series, all of which have more to offer than your typical stadium hot dog, nachos and overpriced beer.

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to come up with the best sports bars where you can view baseball's biggest series.

1. Cleavers



Photo: Al C./Yelp

Topping the list is Cleavers. Located at 108 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse, the casual spot, which offers cheesesteaks, beer, wine and spirits, is the highest rated sports bar in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 769 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu is a wide selection of rib-eye and chicken cheesesteaks along with a make-it-yourself option.

Pair it with a beer or cocktail, or go for one of Cleavers' specialties: Boozy Milkshakes. Try the Jacked Chocolate with Jack Daniels whiskey and chocolate ice cream.

Yelper Ryan B. wrote, "I would choose this place over Philly's well known cheesesteak spots any day. ... Plenty of seats upstairs with TVs to watch sports. Staff is friendly and the place is very clean."

2. Murph's Bar



Photo: Tony P./Yelp

Next up is Fishtown's Murph's Bar, situated at 202 E. Girard Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Yelper Samantha B. wrote, "To the unassuming bystander, Murph's Bar is just an Irish pub, but downstairs in the kitchen is an Italian chef whipping up authentic Italian creations."

Try the meatballs with the ricotta dipping sauce while you watch the big game, and sample its diverse wine selection.

While you're at it check out the eclectic penny decor at the bar.

3. North Bowl



Photo: Mike F./Yelp

Northern Liberties' North Bowl, located at 909 N. Second St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar, bowling alley and traditional American spot four stars out of 437 reviews.

North Bowl boasts a dozen rotating draft selections, local beers and specialty cocktails.

Its menu selection offers game snacks for carnivores and veggie lovers. Try its Korean-style chicken wings or opt for the edamame falafel.

4. Toll Man Joe's
Photo: Kayla M./Yelp

Then there's Toll Man Joe's, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar, which offers chicken wings and more, at 26 E. Oregon Ave. in South Philly.

This spot offers more than a dozen beer selections and a diverse menu of burgers, tacos, quesadillas and plant-based options.

Yelper Erin F. wrote, "Toll Man Joe's is a good place to watch a game playing or just to grab a drink at the bar. Staff is always nice and it's pretty much a neighborhood bar."
