FOOD & DRINK

'bb-q chicken' Makes Chinatown Debut, With Chicken Wings And More

By Hoodline
A new spot to score chicken wings and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 938 Race St. in Chinatown, the new arrival is called bb-q chicken.

This newcomer--which has another location in New Wales--specializes in Korean-style fried chicken fried once once in olive oil ,instead of the usual peanut oil technique.

On the menu, expect to see boneless or drumstick options with a selection of sauces to toss them in like soy garlic, hot and spicy, and honey garlic.

Look for sides such as sweet potato fries, French fries and pickled radish.

Rounding the menu out is a chicken sandwich combo with fries and a drink.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it four stars.

Michael G., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 31st, said: "I got an 'original' 10-piece finger. It is fried in olive oil, and tasted so good. Nice and light, not too much breading, crunchy, and not overly greasy. Although I think I could go all day with them, I was not able to finish all 10. "

Head on over to check it out: Bb-q chicken is open Monday-Thursday from noon-10:30pm, Friday and Saturday from noon-1am, and Sunday from 11:30am-10:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News