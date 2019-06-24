FYI Philly

BBQ tips with Bull and Cynch Propane

By Timothy Walton
Bull's BBQ is where legendary Phillies outfielder Greg Luzinski shares his grilling skills at Citizens Bank Park. We took the Bull out of the stadium and got some grill tips thanks to our friends from Cynch, Philadelphia's first propane home delivery service.

Cynch Propane Tank Delivery | Facebook

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillyfyi tipsfyi bbqcynch
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Meet three artisans who sell at new shop Trunc
Philly's most instagrammable bar, must-try summer sandwiches and cocktails | FYI Philly
The enduring and sweet legacy of Rosati Water Ice | FYI Philly
FYI Philly's 2019 Ice Cream Social
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News