Best in food: Chick-fil-A ranked as top fast-food restaurant

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index's Restaurant Report 2018, the popular chicken sandwich restaurant was favored over other restaurants like Burger King, Taco Bell, and Chipotle.But when it came to full-service restaurants, Texas Roadhouse outpolled Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, and Red Lobster.This year, 22,500 customers were surveyed about the quality of products, services, and satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors.Then both categories scored restaurants (on a scale of zero to 100 points) on food accuracy, waitstaff behavior, food quality, beverage quality, restaurant cleanliness and layout, food variety, beverage variety, and website satisfaction.Chick-fil-A was ranked 87 for the third year in a row.Panera Bread came in second at 81 and Subway ranked third with 80.------