Best in Philly: The top 3 eateries to savor Malaysian cuisine

1. Penang
Photo: Nando F./Yelp
Topping the list is Penang. Located at 117 N. 10th St. in Chinatown, it is the highest rated restaurant serving Malaysian cuisine in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 853 reviews on Yelp.
The expansive menu, which also features Cambodian and Thai dishes, includes Clay Pot Pearl Noodle Soup complete with pork and egg; deep-fried fish in black bean sauce; Malaysian-style pork spareribs; and salted fish with bean sprouts. Beer and wine are on offer for those who wish to imbibe.
2. Golden Triangle
Photo: kevin a./Yelp
Next up is Queen Village's Golden Triangle, situated at 610 S. Fifth St. With 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, the Thai, Malaysian and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Offering fare from all over Southeast Asia, Golden Triangle features Malaysian cuisine options such as a pork chop in a special chef's sauce; chicken with onion and Malaysian spices; and Golden Five Spice in which jumbo shrimp are fried with onion, green pepper and chiles. Lunch specials are offered on weekdays from noon-3 p.m. Check out the menu here.
3. Sate Kampar
Photo: kenneth l./Yelp
East Passyunk's Sate Kampar, located at 1837 E. Passyunk Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Malaysian restaurant four stars out of 191 reviews. This spot offers brunch, lunch and dinner fare in personal and shareable portion sizes.
On the menu, you'll find Sate Kejang, skewered meat grilled over coconut shell charcoal and served with peanut sauce and cucumbers; the Mee Hoon Goreng Bungkus, stir-fried rice vermicelli topped with omelet strips and served in a fresh banana leaf; and the shareable Ayam Kurma, which is braised chicken and potatoes in a coconut cream sauce. The full menu can be seen here.