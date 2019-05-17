Better Brew: Try something new

Coffee is the holy grail in the morning and many of us start our day with it.But when you make that cup at home, are you making your best cup?I realized I thought I knew what I was doing - Hello, French Press! - but I was making some basic mistakes, like keeping my coffee in a paper bag. No wonder it was disappointing in a couple of days!So over the next few days, I'll be helping you get a better cup.First up, consider adding a local roaster or a coffee shop that works with them into your home mix.Here are some great local roasters: Reanimator Coiffee; Ultimo Coffee; Elixir Coffee; Ox Coffee; Herman's: Gryphon Coffee; Pilgrim Coffee, Peddler Coffee, Green Street Coffee, Backyard Beans, Bucks County Coffee Company, Brandywine Coffee Roasters; Bucks County Coffee and Square One.And a lot of neighborhood coffee shops and specialty market - like Whole Foods, DiBruno and local co-op - will often carry local roasters as well as artisan roasters from around the country.A key reason to try is freshness and transparency. These coffees will have a "Roasted On" date, usually within the last few weeks, if not days.As well, you can see exactly where the coffee is from or what's in the mix.In no time, you'll know if a bright Burundi or a chocolaty Mexican or smoky Indonesia should be in your preferred cup!But it's easy to get scared as you get to know coffee. It can feel as if everyone knows more than you, makes it complicated ("You know, you should weigh your coffee and make sure you have 16 times the water"....say what?!), and might give you the side eye for liking regular old dairy mixed in.Ignore the snobs and head over to the barista. They'll know their brands and beans and they will be excited to see you get the best cup for you.And here's a tip to apply no matter where you grab your coffee: Oxygen and moisture are the death of coffee.I buy beans at my local co-op and grind them there into the paper bag carry-out bag they provide. And I kept noticing the first two days my coffee was awesome, but by the end of the week it tasted almost like nothing.Now I know the paper bag is a no-no!You can look for coffee in vacuum packed, lined, resealable bags. You can vacuum seal at home or try jars or Tupperware.You can even use sandwich bags.But with any sort of bags, make sure whatever you do, you press out the air.In all cases, store in a cool, dark place. Even if you're keeping beans in the freezer, press out the air and consider vacuum sealing to keep out the moisture!I've got so much more to tell you over the next few days. Here's to a delicious cup!