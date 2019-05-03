Food & Drink

Beyond Meat: Try it free at Carl's Jr., Del Taco on Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

If you've been wanting to taste the plant-based Beyond Meat, you can try it for free Friday at Carl's Jr. and Del Taco.

If you've been wanting to taste the plant-based Beyond Meat, you can try it for free Friday at Carl's Jr. and Del Taco.

You can get a free "Beyond Famous Star with Cheese" at participating Carl's Jr. restaurants.

Also, some Del Taco locations will be giving away Beyond Tacos.

You can get more details on the giveaway on Beyond Meat's website.

The food giveaways are to celebrate Beyond Meat's launch Thursday on the stock market.

Investors in the El Segundo-based company include Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Gates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhealthvegetablefast food restauranttacosburgers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Inside Darknet, a growing playground for criminals
Homeowner, suspect injured in Spring Garden home invasion
Hospital employee dropped newborn baby in delivery room
Police: Man posed as water dept. employee in robbery
Collingdale stabbing suspect in custody
CVS closing 46 stores including Wilmington location
Show More
Broad Street run coming Sunday, rainy or not
Broad Street Run: Road closures, SEPTA, race info
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds Today, Rain At Times This Weekend
Ford vs. Chevy argument ends with gunshots over Easter dinner
Fmr. Eagles QB Nick Foles puts NJ home on the market
More TOP STORIES News