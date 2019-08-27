Blue Bell releases new Salted Caramel Cookie flavor for fall

Caramel and cookies and ice cream, oh my! Our new Salted Caramel Cookie arrives in stores beginning today. Salted Caramel Cookie is a rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded w/vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes. pic.twitter.com/Dx71qDJkW7 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) August 26, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- Move over, pumpkin spice! Blue Bell is bringing in a serious cool front with the release of its new flavor.Beginning Monday, the creamery's newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie, will hit store shelves in half gallon and pint sizes.The flavor is a blend of caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla creme-filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.It will be available for a limited time only.