Blue Bell releases new Salted Caramel Cookie flavor for fall

Beginning Monday, the creamery's newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie, will hit store shelves in half gallon and pint sizes.
Caramel and cookies and ice cream, oh my! Our new Salted Caramel Cookie arrives in stores beginning today.
The flavor is a blend of caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla creme-filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.
It will be available for a limited time only.
