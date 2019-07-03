Blue Bell says it found tub of ice cream licked in viral video

Lufkin Police Department released a surveillance camera image of the person believed to have licked a carton of ice cream and returned it to a store freezer.

LUFKIN, Texas -- While the hunt continues for the woman who licked a carton of Blue Bell ice cream and placed it back in a store freezer, company officials say they've tracked down where the viral video took place.On Wednesday, the Texas-based company posted on its website that the compromised product was at a Walmart store in Lufkin, Texas.In a statement, Blue Bell said:Late Wednesday afternoon, Lufkin PD released a surveillance camera image of the person they believe licked the carton.The video of the woman licking the top of the filled carton surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.In a statement on its website immediately following the posting, Blue Bell said concerned customers should notice any tampering, because their half gallon ice cream lids are frozen tightly to the carton with a natural seal.We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to create a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.