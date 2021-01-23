Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold in Pennsylvania possibly containing blue rubber

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspective Service (FSIS) says the foreign material in question is specifically thin blue rubber.
The raw, pork sausage item was produced on December 17, 2020.
The recalled product is the 1-lb. chubs containing "Bob Evans Italian Sausage" with lot code 0352 and a "USE/FRZ BY" date of "JAN 31 21" represented on the label.
The products have an establishment number "EST. 6785" printed directly above the "USE/FRZ BY" date.
These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
The problem was discovered when Bob Evans notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints.
The USDA says anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Officials are concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers or both.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Alison Emery, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Farms Inc. at 614-778-1886 or alison.emery@bobevansfoods.com.