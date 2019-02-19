New Restauranrs and eats
Alicia Vitarelli runs down three new spots around the city serving their brand of fun food for the region.
Chatayee Thai | Instagram
1227 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hash House A Go Go | Facebook
400 RT 38 #1375, Moorestown, N.J. 08057
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
A trip inside the Fitler Club
Melissa Magee heads over to Fitler Club, a lifestyle concept housing all your social, wellness and business needs under one roof - with incredible amentities. And they've got a celebrity chef up their sleeve.
Fitler Club | Instagram
2400 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Makin it in Philly: Bookers Trifecta
There's a new spot for dinner and brunch on Baltimore Avenue, run by three women - where the owner, the GM, and the executive chef are all women of color! It just might be the coolest 'triumvirate' in Philly!
Bookers Restaurant & Bar | Facebook
5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Aksum Cafe | Facebook
4630 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Atlantic City Restaurant Week
Karen Rogers previews some of the flavors you can experience at this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week.
Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Facebook
March 3-8: More than 80 participating restaurants
Greenhouse Yoga
Feeling the winter blues? The Fairmount Park Conservancy is offering greenhouse yoga and each class is like a little tropical escape. When the weather turns warm, the classes move outside by the reflecting pool Classes are $15 for non-members but if you become a member, you can take the classes for free and participate in more than 50 free events in the park throughout the year from hikes to summer garden tours. Higher membership levels include discounts to park attractions like Philadelphia Zoo.
Greenhouse Yoga | Facebook
Fairmount Park Horticulture Center
100 N. Horticulture Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Philly Flower Show Preview
This year's Flower Show is all about the power of flowers and parties. Karen Rogers rounds up the Flower Show festivities.
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: The Power of Flowers | Homepage
March 2-10
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Preview Party Gala | Party info
Friday, March 1, 7 p.m.
Flowers After Hours | Info
Saturday, March 2, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door; admission includes exclusive access to the Philadelphia Flower Show exhibits AFTER the Show has closed to the public.
Fido Friday/Woofstock | Info
Friday, March 8, 6-9 p.m.
The Grand Hall (Dogs are also welcome to explore the Show floor). Dogs enter free, but must be accompanied by a ticketed human.
Potting Parties | Parties
Daily in the Gardener's Studio
Saturday, March 2 - 1:30 pm and 6 pm
Sunday, March 3 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm
Monday thru Friday, March 4-8 - 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm
Saturday, March 9 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm
Sunday, March 10 - 10:00 am and 3:00 pm
FTD World Cup 2019
March 1-3 at the Philadelphia Flower Show
2019 Cup
While several rounds of competition will be held on the Flower Show floor, the semi-finals & Finals will be held in the Pennsylvania Convention Center Ballroom
FTD World Cup Semi Finals Reception
Saturday, March 2, 7:30 - 9:30 pm ($60.00)
*Includes AIFD design demonstration, announcement of competition semi-finalists, coffee and dessert. Cash bar available.
FTD World Cup Finals Gala Dinner - Sunday, March 3, 5 - 10 pm ($250.00)
*Includes cocktail reception, plated three-course dinner, entertainment, FTD World Cup finals competition and announcement of Interflora World Cup Champion. Cash bar available. Cocktail Attire Suggested.
Experiences
Philly Home + Garden Show Party Barn
The Painted Home | Facebook
(215) 896-6076
Philly Home & Garden Show
Philly Home & Garden Show | Facebook
Feb. 15-17
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Oaks, PA
Pennsylvania Ballet Giselle
The Pennsylvania Ballet is kicking off its spring season with the re-staging of a world classic. The Ballet performs Giselle March 7-17 at the Academy of Music. Karen Rogers has a preview.
Pennsylvania Ballet: Giselle | Twitter
Academy of Music
240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
FYI Loves the Arts: Chinese Galleries and more
Here's a roundup of cultural happenings-from art exhibitions to theater.
Philadelphia Museum of Art: Chinese Galleries
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
Rodin Museum
2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Women's Mobile Museum | Facebook
Through March 30
Philadelphia Photo Arts Center
1400 N American St #103, Philadelphia, PA 19122
215-232-5678
Philadelphia Theatre Company: Bridges of Madison County
Through March 3
Suzanne Roberts Theatre
480 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-985-0420
Shelter Me
Schuylkill Wildlife Clinic | Facebook
304 Port Royal Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
