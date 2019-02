EMBED >More News Videos Alicia Vitarelli rounds up three new spots to enjoy a good meal in and around Philly.

This week on FYI Philly we've got a full menu of fun to choose from. With new restaurants featuring bold flavors and a one-of-a-kind social club with an impressive array of amenities. We learn the benefits of Greenhouse Yoga, take a look inside the Party Barn trend and round up some culturally diverse activities in the area. Plus, we preview Atlantic City Restaurant Week and give you a chance to win passes. FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7p and Sunday night after Action News.Alicia Vitarelli runs down three new spots around the city serving their brand of fun food for the region.1227 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107400 RT 38 #1375, Moorestown, N.J. 08057627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147Melissa Magee heads over to Fitler Club, a lifestyle concept housing all your social, wellness and business needs under one roof - with incredible amentities. And they've got a celebrity chef up their sleeve.2400 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103There's a new spot for dinner and brunch on Baltimore Avenue, run by three women - where the owner, the GM, and the executive chef are all women of color! It just might be the coolest 'triumvirate' in Philly!5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191434630 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143Karen Rogers previews some of the flavors you can experience at this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week.March 3-8: More than 80 participating restaurantsFeeling the winter blues? The Fairmount Park Conservancy is offering greenhouse yoga and each class is like a little tropical escape. When the weather turns warm, the classes move outside by the reflecting pool Classes are $15 for non-members but if you become a member, you can take the classes for free and participate in more than 50 free events in the park throughout the year from hikes to summer garden tours. Higher membership levels include discounts to park attractions like Philadelphia Zoo.Fairmount Park Horticulture Center100 N. Horticulture Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131This year's Flower Show is all about the power of flowers and parties. Karen Rogers rounds up the Flower Show festivities.PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: The Power of Flowers | Homepage March 2-101101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107Friday, March 1, 7 p.m.Saturday, March 2, 8:30-11:30 p.m.Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door; admission includes exclusive access to the Philadelphia Flower Show exhibits AFTER the Show has closed to the public.Friday, March 8, 6-9 p.m.The Grand Hall (Dogs are also welcome to explore the Show floor). Dogs enter free, but must be accompanied by a ticketed human.Potting Parties | Parties Daily in the Gardener's StudioSaturday, March 2 - 1:30 pm and 6 pmSunday, March 3 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pmMonday thru Friday, March 4-8 - 5:30 pm and 7:00 pmSaturday, March 9 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pmSunday, March 10 - 10:00 am and 3:00 pmMarch 1-3 at the Philadelphia Flower ShowWhile several rounds of competition will be held on the Flower Show floor, the semi-finals & Finals will be held in the Pennsylvania Convention Center BallroomSaturday, March 2, 7:30 - 9:30 pm ($60.00)*Includes AIFD design demonstration, announcement of competition semi-finalists, coffee and dessert. Cash bar available.FTD World Cup Finals Gala Dinner - Sunday, March 3, 5 - 10 pm ($250.00)*Includes cocktail reception, plated three-course dinner, entertainment, FTD World Cup finals competition and announcement of Interflora World Cup Champion. Cash bar available. Cocktail Attire Suggested.(215) 896-6076Feb. 15-17Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Oaks, PAThe Pennsylvania Ballet is kicking off its spring season with the re-staging of a world classic. The Ballet performs Giselle March 7-17 at the Academy of Music. Karen Rogers has a preview.240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102Here's a roundup of cultural happenings-from art exhibitions to theater.2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-763-81002151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130Through March 30Philadelphia Photo Arts Center1400 N American St #103, Philadelphia, PA 19122215-232-5678Through March 3480 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146215-985-0420304 Port Royal Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.