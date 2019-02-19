FYI FOOD

Bold flavors around Philly and Restaurant Week preview

Here's a sneak peek at the Feb. 16 episode of FYI Philly.

This week on FYI Philly we've got a full menu of fun to choose from. With new restaurants featuring bold flavors and a one-of-a-kind social club with an impressive array of amenities. We learn the benefits of Greenhouse Yoga, take a look inside the Party Barn trend and round up some culturally diverse activities in the area. Plus, we preview Atlantic City Restaurant Week and give you a chance to win passes. FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7p and Sunday night after Action News.

Alicia Vitarelli rounds up three new spots to enjoy a good meal in and around Philly.

New Restauranrs and eats
Alicia Vitarelli runs down three new spots around the city serving their brand of fun food for the region.
Chatayee Thai | Instagram
1227 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hash House A Go Go | Facebook
400 RT 38 #1375, Moorestown, N.J. 08057

Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
It's a lifestyle club and Melissa Magee got to tour the new digs.

A trip inside the Fitler Club
Melissa Magee heads over to Fitler Club, a lifestyle concept housing all your social, wellness and business needs under one roof - with incredible amentities. And they've got a celebrity chef up their sleeve.

Fitler Club | Instagram
2400 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
There's a new restaurant along Baltimore Avenue run by three women who are "Makin it in Philly".

Makin it in Philly: Bookers Trifecta
There's a new spot for dinner and brunch on Baltimore Avenue, run by three women - where the owner, the GM, and the executive chef are all women of color! It just might be the coolest 'triumvirate' in Philly!
Bookers Restaurant & Bar | Facebook
5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Aksum Cafe | Facebook
4630 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Here's a preview of some of the fun flavors you'll be able to find at this year's AC Restaurant Week.

Atlantic City Restaurant Week
Karen Rogers previews some of the flavors you can experience at this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week.
Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Facebook
March 3-8: More than 80 participating restaurants

The Fairmount Park Conservancy is offering greenhouse yoga and each class is like a little tropical escape.

Greenhouse Yoga
Feeling the winter blues? The Fairmount Park Conservancy is offering greenhouse yoga and each class is like a little tropical escape. When the weather turns warm, the classes move outside by the reflecting pool Classes are $15 for non-members but if you become a member, you can take the classes for free and participate in more than 50 free events in the park throughout the year from hikes to summer garden tours. Higher membership levels include discounts to park attractions like Philadelphia Zoo.

Greenhouse Yoga | Facebook
Fairmount Park Horticulture Center
100 N. Horticulture Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131
The flower show is just a few days away and that's a sure sign that spring is just around the corner.

Philly Flower Show Preview
This year's Flower Show is all about the power of flowers and parties. Karen Rogers rounds up the Flower Show festivities.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: The Power of Flowers | Homepage
March 2-10
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Preview Party Gala | Party info
Friday, March 1, 7 p.m.

Flowers After Hours | Info
Saturday, March 2, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door; admission includes exclusive access to the Philadelphia Flower Show exhibits AFTER the Show has closed to the public.

Fido Friday/Woofstock | Info
Friday, March 8, 6-9 p.m.
The Grand Hall (Dogs are also welcome to explore the Show floor). Dogs enter free, but must be accompanied by a ticketed human.

Potting Parties | Parties
Daily in the Gardener's Studio
Saturday, March 2 - 1:30 pm and 6 pm
Sunday, March 3 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm
Monday thru Friday, March 4-8 - 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm
Saturday, March 9 - 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm
Sunday, March 10 - 10:00 am and 3:00 pm

FTD World Cup 2019
March 1-3 at the Philadelphia Flower Show
2019 Cup
While several rounds of competition will be held on the Flower Show floor, the semi-finals & Finals will be held in the Pennsylvania Convention Center Ballroom

FTD World Cup Semi Finals Reception
Saturday, March 2, 7:30 - 9:30 pm ($60.00)
*Includes AIFD design demonstration, announcement of competition semi-finalists, coffee and dessert. Cash bar available.
FTD World Cup Finals Gala Dinner - Sunday, March 3, 5 - 10 pm ($250.00)
*Includes cocktail reception, plated three-course dinner, entertainment, FTD World Cup finals competition and announcement of Interflora World Cup Champion. Cash bar available. Cocktail Attire Suggested.
Experiences
We picked some top ideas for your home from the Philly Home + Garden Show.

Philly Home + Garden Show Party Barn
The Painted Home | Facebook
(215) 896-6076

Philly Home & Garden Show

Philly Home & Garden Show | Facebook
Feb. 15-17
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Oaks, PA
Pennsylvania Ballet set to re-stage the classic 'Giselle'. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

Pennsylvania Ballet Giselle
The Pennsylvania Ballet is kicking off its spring season with the re-staging of a world classic. The Ballet performs Giselle March 7-17 at the Academy of Music. Karen Rogers has a preview.
Pennsylvania Ballet: Giselle | Twitter
Academy of Music
240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Here's a roundup of cultural happenings-from art exhibitions to theater.

FYI Loves the Arts: Chinese Galleries and more
Here's a roundup of cultural happenings-from art exhibitions to theater.

Philadelphia Museum of Art: Chinese Galleries
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
Rodin Museum
2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Women's Mobile Museum | Facebook
Through March 30
Philadelphia Photo Arts Center
1400 N American St #103, Philadelphia, PA 19122
215-232-5678

Philadelphia Theatre Company: Bridges of Madison County
Through March 3
Suzanne Roberts Theatre
480 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-985-0420
FYI visits a Wildlife clinic making a difference around Philadelphia.

Shelter Me
Schuylkill Wildlife Clinic | Facebook
304 Port Royal Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
