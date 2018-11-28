Booze and bites: 3 new spots to try in Atlantic City

Made Atlantic City Chocolate Bar
121 S. Tennessee Ave.
Photo: diane c./Yelp
Made Atlantic City Chocolate Bar is part bar, part chocolate factory and part gift shop.
A bean-to-bar chocolate shop, this spot sources cacao beans from around the globe, but handcrafts chocolate bars right here in Atlantic City.
Bartenders lead you through chocolate tastings paired with wine or whiskey while you lounge. Or opt for one of its chocolate-infused cocktails or desserts like creme brulee.
Made Atlantic City Chocolate Bar is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews.
Yelper R.A. R., who reviewed the shop on Oct. 21, wrote, "The selection of chocolate food and drink is fantastic, and the quality is incredible."
Albert S. noted, "But what made this place different was the cocktails. All of them had chocolate or a hint of chocolate. I got the Manhattan, which was awesome. The slight taste of chocolate was a nice touch."
Made Atlantic City Chocolate Bar is open from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
Bills Bar & Burger
600 Huron Ave.
Photo: albert m./Yelp
Bills Bar & Burger - Atlantic City is offering traditional American diner fare and drinks in the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino.
With five other locations across the country, its Atlantic City venue offers a wide selection of specialty burgers, ice cream shakes and fries.
Start with loaded nachos and wings and finish with the Fat Cat Burger with caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and a pickle on an English muffin. Other menu items include chicken sandwiches and fish tacos. Wash it down with a craft beer or bottle.
Yelper Abhishek P., who reviewed Bills Bar & Burger on July 4, wrote, "Burgers are juicy and there's all types of condiments. Bun is the perfect choice and everything holds together well."
Cara L. noted, "For the mass amounts of people in the restaurant, the service was really good and quick. ... They have a few really good choices of craft beers on tap and bottle."
Bills Bar & Burger - Atlantic City is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, and 11 a.m.-late night Thursday-Saturday.
Council Oak Fish
1000 Boardwalk
Photo: Verlaine A./Yelp
Council Oak Fish is a bar and eatery offering seafood and more. Located in the heart of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Council Oak Fish's seafood-focused menu is inspired by Florida's Seminole culture, according to its website.
Caviar, clams and oysters fill the raw bar menu. Other offerings include wood-fired halibut served with artichokes a la barigoule and large plates of king salmon and Maine lobster. If you're craving a drink, expect to find beer, wine and specialty cocktails like the Harvest Mule, a mix of Tito's Handmade Vodka, pear liquor, apple cider, ginger beer and cinnamon.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 43 reviews, Council Oak Fish has been getting positive attention.
Walter C., who reviewed the spot on Nov. 17 wrote, "The scent of that lobster pot is unforgettable. Octopus is cut like butter. For the entree, I had the dry-aged rib eye steak, which was a 10-out-of-10. For the finale, I had the chocolate cake with the olive oil and sea salt."
Council Oak Fish is open from 5:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m. on Friday and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)