Booze and bites: 5 new spots to visit in Philly

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant. | Photo: Rachel O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the newest businesses to open in Philadelphia? From a brewery to a Thai spot, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to debut around town.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant



Photo: rachel o./Yelp

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is a brewpub and traditional American spot that recently opened at 1150 Market St. in Center City. The Delaware-based chain offers seasonal drinks like a bourbon chocolate porter with chocolate nibs; the Fairmount Harvest, a fruited sour ale that's brewed with raspberry, blackberry and boysenberry purees; and a pumpkin ale brewed with the spices of the season.

Signature beers on tap include the Vienna red lager, a European amber lager with a delicate malt aroma, and the Witberry, a classic, unfiltered Belgian wheat beer with a touch of raspberry.

Bai Wei



Photo: qin y./Yelp

Stop by 1038 Race St. in Chinatown and you'll find Bai Wei, a new Sichuan and dim sum spot, offering bubble tea and more. According to The Inquirer, founder Jack Chen is also the owner of popular Chinese and Japanese spot Sakura Mandarin.

Bai Wei retains some of Sakura Mandarin's menu items, while adding such dishes as clam with bean paste, live tilapia in spicy peppercorn sauce and hot and sour gizzards. Desserts, including salt-foam teas, are provided by A La Mousse, wife Anna Chen's nearby bakery.

Rosy's Taco Bar



Photo: AVA H./Yelp

Head over to 2220 Walnut St. in Rittenhouse and you'll find Rosy's Taco Bar. Menu items include chicken, steak and chorizo nachos with melted Chihuahua and Monterey Jack cheeses, sour cream, tomato, pickled onion and jalapeno. Traditional tacos include the Pollo Tinga, made with chicken, chipotle and queso fresco; Bistec stuffed with verde-marinated beef and peppers; and Chorizo con Papas, made with chorizo picante and potatoes.

Martabak Ok



Photo: martabak ok./Yelp

Now open at 1801 Washington Ave. in Graduate Hospital is Martabak Ok, an Indonesian spot offering specialty food and desserts. Savory options include Martabak Telur: thick fried egg wrapped with thin, crispy wraps and filled with chicken or beef, scallions and onions. Craving something sweet? Try the Martabak Manis, a sweet stuffed pancake that is the most popular street food in Indonesia.

Maliwan



Photo: nick d./Yelp

Wander over to 1700 S. Sixth St. in South Philly and you'll find Maliwan, a Laotian and Thai spot. The menu features starters like crispy spring rolls stuffed with pork, cabbage, celery, glass noodles and chili sauce; potstickers with ginger soy; and beef salad with red onions, bell peppers and vinaigrette dressing.

For your entree, try the traditional pad Thai, pad kee mao (drunken noodles) or the pad kra prao with stir-fried bamboo shoots, green beans, red bell peppers and basil in a curry sauce. Wash it all down with Thai iced tea, iced coffee or soda.
