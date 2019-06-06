Food & Drink

Boozy Dole Whip cookie sandwiches coming to Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Disney foodies, get ready to take your Dole Whip game to another level this summer.

Fans of the frosty pineapple treat will soon be able to enjoy boozy Dole Whip on a cookie after a long day exploring Walt Disney World. Dubbed the Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich, the treat features Moscato- and vodka-infused Dole Whip served between two sugar cookies. It's topped off with pineapple-shaped sprinkles.

Beginning this Friday, the dessert will be available daily in limited quantities from Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfloridatheme parkwhat's trendingsummerbuzzworthycookieswinedessertsu.s. & worlddisney world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles, Wentz agreed to terms on 4-year contract extension
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
Police: 2 sought in stabbing of McDonald's employee in Philly
4 arrested after robbery at Brookhaven Walgreens
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Police search for armed Fishtown robbery suspects
Sources: Some Philly police officers on leave over social media posts
Show More
Sen. Chris Coons honors Delaware D-Day veteran
4 Ridley High School seniors end school year on "positive note"
Another device found in relation to explosions in Northampton Co.
Man on mission to try every cheesesteak in the tri-state area
West Point cadet dead, 21 hurt after cargo truck overturns
More TOP STORIES News