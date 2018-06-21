Bottled hot dog water sold for $38 a bottle

How much would you have to be paid to drink the water left over after you boil a hot dog?Believe it or not, festival-goers in Canada didn't ask for a dime. In fact, they paid $38 a bottle for the stuff.Last weekend, a stand went up at Vancouver's annual Car-Free Day festival that sold unfiltered hot dog water to the masses.The concoction was advertised as a health drink, great for melting away the pounds, increasing brain function, and even making you look younger.Surprisingly, people lined up in droves to get in on the newest fad. Which is exactly what the CEO wanted.It turns out the whole hot dog water stand was a stunt.The fine print revealed it was a ploy to get consumers to stop and question whether the pricey health products they buy are actually backed up by science or are just the result of impressive marketing.------