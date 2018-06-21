U.S. & WORLD

Bottled hot dog water sold for $38 a bottle

EMBED </>More Videos

Bottled hot dog water sold for $38 a bottle. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 21, 2018. (WPVI)

How much would you have to be paid to drink the water left over after you boil a hot dog?

Believe it or not, festival-goers in Canada didn't ask for a dime. In fact, they paid $38 a bottle for the stuff.

Last weekend, a stand went up at Vancouver's annual Car-Free Day festival that sold unfiltered hot dog water to the masses.

The concoction was advertised as a health drink, great for melting away the pounds, increasing brain function, and even making you look younger.

Surprisingly, people lined up in droves to get in on the newest fad. Which is exactly what the CEO wanted.

It turns out the whole hot dog water stand was a stunt.

The fine print revealed it was a ploy to get consumers to stop and question whether the pricey health products they buy are actually backed up by science or are just the result of impressive marketing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldhot dogswaterbig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News