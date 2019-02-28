FOOD & DRINK

Boxing fitness studio EverybodyFights now open in Rittenhouse

Photo: Ryan B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new boxing gym has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called EverybodyFights, the fresh addition is located at 1900 Market St. in Rittenhouse.

The budding fitness franchise boasts six locations across Boston, New York, Chicago and Kentucky, and is the brainchild of George Foreman III, son of heavyweight champion George Foreman, Sr., according to Market Insider. The 12,000-square-foot facility in Rittenhouse provides a range of classes, including circuit training, boxing and yoga, along with fully equipped locker rooms.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new gym has already made a good impression.

Yelper Alycia B., who reviewed the spot on Feb. 23, wrote, "I love how the classes incorporate the gym equipment, and it's not just your typical Zumba and cardio classes. In the bathrooms, they have razors, lotion, hair dryers, hair ties and feminine hygiene products. Yes, the little details matter."

And Tonya R. wrote, "This is a luxury gym with an old boxing gym feel. They use the best equipment, and their classes are equally interesting and challenging."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. EverybodyFights is open from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
