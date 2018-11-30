Breakfast and baked goods: 3 new spots to check out in Philadelphia

Vernick Coffee Bar
1800 Arch St., Floor 2, Logan Square
Photo: vernick coffee bar/Yelp
Vernick Coffee Bar is an upscale breakfast and brunch spot. This 40-seat modern coffee bar and cafe is a partnership between James Beard award-winning chef Greg Vernick and the Four Seasons Hotel at Comcast Center.
For breakfast, look for the smoked salmon and buckwheat crepe or the wild mushroom avocado grain bowl drizzled with green dressing. For lunch, expect chilled shrimp, soba noodles and sesame salad or a premade selection of sandwiches or quiches at the barista bar.
If you're in the mood for sweet treats, there are croissants, muffins, scones and gluten-free cookies.
Vernick Coffee Bar is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of eight reviews.
Yelper Sarah A., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 7, wrote, "The spicy miso soup lived up to the promise of being unforgettable. The shaved porchetta sandwich was tasty, and a fellow diner's wild mushroom and avocado grain bowl also looked terrific. Though it's a small menu, it covers most tastes, particularly with its fresh bakery items."
Will H. noted, "Vernick Coffee Bar fits nicely in the gorgeous, modern and spacious lobby of the Comcast Center. The 'eggs in purgatory' are essentially a shakshuka, and very good. Not too spicy at all, but definitely tasty. I got the green tea, ginger and white chocolate croissant, and it was quite good as well."
Vernick Coffee Bar is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Real Food Eatery
4040 City Ave., Building 4, Wynnefield Heights
Photo: real food eatery/Yelp
With a head chef who holds a degree in human nutrition, Real Food Eatery prides itself on offering whole food made with simple ingredients, according to its website. This is its third restaurant in the city.
The breakfast menu is filled with build-your-own bowls of eggs, oatmeal, yogurt and sweet potato pancakes. For lunch or dinner, look for the organic tofu dressed with tahini olive oil, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, tamari, housemade Sriracha, honey and garlic; or grass-fed meatballs with quinoa, egg, Parmesan and a mix of spices. Choose a base for your bowl, with options like kale, quinoa and brown rice.
Pair your meal with sides such as broccoli salad with cranberries and roasted pepitas, Parmesan-roasted broccoli or Moroccan chickpea salad.
Real Food Eatery's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of four reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Polly A., who reviewed it on Nov. 9 wrote, "Food quality is amazing with tons of veggies and quality meats. This store has cold brew and kombucha on draft, which is a plus and plenty of seating in the dining room."
Megan S.noted, "I am not a huge fan of 'healthy' food but they find a way to make their ingredients taste so flavorful that I actually want to go back for seconds."
Real Food Eatery is open from 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Barry's Buns
111 S. Independence Mall East, Old City
Photo: Jenifer S./Yelp
Barry's Buns is an in-house bakery, breakfast and brunch spot.
The fondest childhood memory for Joel, the co-owner of Barry's Buns, is his father coming home with sticky buns for the family, according to the cafe's website. Now those childhood favorites and other treats fill his bakery's shelves, including cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies and bars.
If you're looking for a more filling breakfast, try the sweet waffles like the caramel apple crumb or the s'more topped with marshmallow fluff, chocolate chips and crushed graham crackers and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Yelpers are liking Barry's Buns, which has a current Yelp rating of four stars out of six reviews.
Billy K., who reviewed it on Oct. 16, wrote, "This cinnamon bun is perfection and the cream cheese icing is to die for."
Yelper Tak N. wrote, "Best crumb cakes in Philly. I've had crumb cakes in San Francisco, but nothing tops this."
Barry's Buns is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)