Breakfast and brunch spot Cafe Lift opens its doors in Narberth

Looking to chow down on some breakfast and brunch fare? A new spot that focuses on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients has you covered. The newcomer, called Cafe Lift, is located at 724 Montgomery Ave. in Narberth.
The eatery -- with an additional outpost on 13th Street in Philadelphia -- serves up specialties like scrambled eggs, bacon and provolone cheese rolled in an Italian-style crepe; lemon ricotta pancakes topped with strawberries; and a sandwich with spicy Italian fennel sausage, sauteed spinach, roasted sweet peppers and fresh mozzarella.
Salads, sweets and sides are on offer as well, along with an early bird menu available from 8-9 a.m. weekdays. Pair your meal with a caffeinated beverage, cocktail, beer or hard cider. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Cafe Lift has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Sockboy_philly., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 14, wrote, "I had the frittata. Execution was on point. The fresh mozzarella was the superstar, even outshined the prosciutto. The fried potatoes were seasoned to perfection -- delicious."
"Philly cheesesteak on a pretzel bun was delicious and decadent," added Yelper Eric M. "The kids had a banana Nutella crepe, and did not return with clean faces, but there were smiles."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cafe Lift is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
