FOOD & DRINK

'Don't get handsy': Burger King and Wendy's are going to prom together

EMBED </>More Videos

A Burger King in Boston pulled off the ultimate promposal by using its signboard to ask the neighboring Wendy's to prom. (Burger King/Twitter, Wendy's/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
BOSTON --
Prom season has brought together an unlikely (yet flavorful) duo: Burger King and Wendy's.

A Burger King restaurant in Boston pulled off the ultimate fast food lover's promposal this week by decking out its signboard with a message asking the neighboring Wendy's restaurant to prom.

Its pitch was short and sweet: "@Wendys Prom?"



Less than an hour later, Wendy's cordially accepted, though the freckled redhead warned Burger King "not to get handsy" and insisted that she had to be home by 10 p.m.


In celebration of its triumph, Burger King tweeted another photo of a corsage in a Whopper box held before its sign, which had been updated with a new message: "@Wendys She said yes!"



The restaurants continued to have fun on Twitter, with Wendy's saying that a hamburger-themed dress would be perfect for the occasion and adding that it hopes McDonald's isn't at prom.

As for Burger King's attire, the eatery pledged to wear "something fancy."

One user, though, brought up the elephant in the room: aren't 48-year-old Wendy's and 64-year-old Burger King too old to go to prom?

"How dare you," Wendy's retorted.



Could this be the start of something beautiful between two of the biggest names in fast food? The beefy behemoths, both known for their quirky and occasionally snarky social media presences, have a history of getting into juicy feuds on Twitter.

Wendy's has claimed its food was more edible than Burger King's in response to a prior jab from its competitor, and Burger King has promoted tweets critical of Wendy's in the past as part of a marketing campaign.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsocietypromfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingburger kingwendy'sfast food restaurantMassachusetts
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News