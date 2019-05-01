Food & Drink

Burger King announces collection of 'Real Meals'

Burger King announces collection of 'Real Meals'.

Burger King is taking a dig at McDonald's iconic happy meal and also making a statement about mental health.

As Burger King puts it, noone is happy all the time.

So they're launching a new collection of meal boxes letting customers choose how they feel.

A YouTube film was published to coincide with the launch of the so-called "Real Meals."

Customers can order a Whopper meal based on however they might be feeling.

Happy isn't one of them.

You can order a "Blue" meal if you're feeling down, a "Salty" meal if you're just feeling salty, and the "YAAAS" meal if you're feeling extreme excitement followed by a fist pump.
Related topics:
food & drinkburger kingmcdonaldsbig talkers
