According to a study in Quick Service Restaurant magazine, Burger King has the fastest drive-thru service in the country.
QSR found that Burger King's drive-thru can have your order completed in three minutes and 13 seconds.
Behind Burger King was Dunkin' Donuts, KFC, Wendy's and Taco Bell finishing off the top five fastest chains.
McDonald's was number 10 on the list.
Burger King is the fastest fast-food chain, according to new study
