Coronavirus

Burger King offers 2 free kids meals with any meal purchase during coronavirus crisis

Worried about feeding your family during the coronavirus crisis?

Burger King is giving parents a chance to get free meals for their kids starting next week.

The burger chain says next Monday it will offer two free kid's meals for every adult meal that's ordered.

But, the offer is only for meals purchased online and on Burger King's app, where you will find the coupons for the offer.

Burger King says customers can redeem those coupons one time per guest every day through April 6, or as long as supplies last.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkburger kingfree foodcoronavirusfast food restaurantu.s. & world
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
Rainbows in windows bring cheer during social distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf orders 1000s of businesses to shut down over virus
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Shuttered NJ hospital to reopen in response to COVID-19
23 of 30 Del. cases reported in New Castle County
COVID-19 testing site at Philly sports complex to open soon
COVID-19: N.J. couple headed to Italy as chaplains for sick
Wawa makes changes amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
UPDATED: COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites open in Philly area
First responders taking precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak
Philly police leading vehicle procession for Sgt. O'Connor
Man stabbed during Center City attempted robbery: Police
Man watching TV shot with stray bullet in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News