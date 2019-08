EMBED >More News Videos Questlove's plant-based cheesesteaks available at Phillies games: Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4pm on March 19, 2019.

The Impossible Whopper is coming to all of Burger King's US locations next week.The chain has been selling the meatless burger in a few markets since the spring and on August 8th it will be available for a limited time everywhere.The Impossible Whopper is priced at $5.59, which is about a dollar more than the regular Whopper.Burger King hasn't decided yet on whether or not to make it a permanent menu item.