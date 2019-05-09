Food & Drink

Burger King tests out traffic jam delivery

EMBED <>More Videos

Burger King tests out traffic jam delivery. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 9, 2019.

Being stuck in traffic is the worst, and it's only made worse when you're "hangry."

That's why Burger King is offering the "traffic jam Whopper."

Burger King tested it out in Mexico City, and it worked.

They used real-time data to detect potential buyers in traffic jams.

Messages on smart billboards displayed information about the remaining time in traffic to order and personalized updates about deliveries in progress.

The Waze app invited drivers to get a Whopper when they entered a delivery zone.

Drivers could order hands-free.

Google Maps helped pinpoint the driver, and a motorcycle delivery driver brought it right to the window.

Now you can have it your way while on the move.

During this trial, Burger King orders increased a whopping 63-percent in a week.

They're now looking to try it in Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkburger kingbig talkerstrafficdelivery service
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Box truck dangling from I-195 after multi-vehicle crash in NJ
VIDEO: Giant black bears fight in front of man's NJ home
Video: Suspects sought in armed robbery of Sprint store
Dad Vail Regatta detours in effect in Philadelphia
6abc Weather Balloon lands in Mount Holly, N.J.
Police: Teen shoved 72-year-old man to ground over parking spot
Show More
Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family found
AccuWeather: Much Warmer Friday
Philly to announce up to $10,000 for first time home buyers
Toddler befriends widowed WWII veteran
Shooting of man caught on camera in Germantown
More TOP STORIES News