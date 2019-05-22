Cadence named best new restaurant in America by Food and Wine magazine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Looking for the best new restaurant in America?Look no farther than Philadelphia's Kensington section.Food and Wine magazine just ranked Cadence, a BYOB located on the 100 block of Girard Avenue at Hancock Street as the number one new restaurant in the country.Chefs Jon Nodler, Samantha Kincaid and Michael Fry, all veterans of the Philadelphia food scene, joined forces to focus on "live fire" cooking.Food and Wine says its editor flew 30,000 miles, sampling foods from 24 cities, and Cadence came out on top.