Caffe Vienna in Rittenhouse Square is a spot where your sandwich is made in three minutes or less, using only the finest ingredients with a promise that every ingredient will be in every bite. Be sure to try the Broad Street Bully. It's the reigning favorite and it has quite a kick!223 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-557-0400---------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.