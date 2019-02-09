FOOD & DRINK

California farmers take measures to protect fruit from freezing

EMBED </>More Videos

California farmers take measures to protect fruit from freezing. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 9, 2019.

Growers in California are taking creative measures to combat the freeze on their citrus crops.

Farmers burned peach pits, and some used wind machines to move warm air around.

Fortunately, the recent low temperatures did not drop enough to cause any real damage.

Farmers explained that the high sugar content in the fruit, and the thick rind around the flesh, protects it from freezing conditions.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldfruitfarming
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Here are the 3 newest eateries to debut in Bethlehem
Happy Pizza Day!
Happy National Bagel Day!
FYI Philly celebrates Valentine's Day in Philly
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police seek missing 23-month-old boy in Bridgeton, NJ
Full Philly shelter seeks forever homes for furry friends
Fans hyped for new-look Sixers at Wells Fargo Center
1 injured in two-alarm fire in Trenton
'50 Shades of Maple Glen' listing includes an adult den
Man recovering from rabid raccoon attack in the Poconos
Free stuff in the mail you didn't order? Beware!
Burst water main damages road, floods home in NE Philly
Show More
Teen pleads guilty to killing activist in front of child
Alleged thief chased down by Penn running club
Camden Co. donates hundreds of wedding dresses to veteran families
Star cross country runner struck, killed in Delaware
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
More News