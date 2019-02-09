California farmers take measures to protect fruit from freezing

Growers in California are taking creative measures to combat the freeze on their citrus crops.
Farmers burned peach pits, and some used wind machines to move warm air around.
Fortunately, the recent low temperatures did not drop enough to cause any real damage.
Farmers explained that the high sugar content in the fruit, and the thick rind around the flesh, protects it from freezing conditions.
