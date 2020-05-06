Coronavirus

Support + Feed: Campaign to keep Philadelphia plant-based eateries open, feed the needy

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this time of crisis, we are seeing both incredible need and incredible generosity. A new campaign just launched in Philadelphia. The goal is to keep restaurants open and feed our neighbors in need at the same time. It's called Support + Feed.

It's a charity movement to pay plant-based restaurants to keep their doors open and lights on, while also feeding our neighbors.

"We have to help the ones that need it the most and at HipCityVeg, we really can't sit by knowing that our neighbors are lining up for food because they don't have enough food to feed their families," says Philadelphia restaurateur Nicole Marquis. "We can't accept it."

Marquis is the brainchild behind nine eateries, including HipCityVeg, Bar Bonbon and Charlie was a Sinner.



She says this pandemic has been devastating to the restaurant business, and also to the food insecure.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds raised by Support + Feed directly benefits both.

"Every day in our kitchens we will be making, hopefully with the help of our community donations, hundreds of meals that we will be donating to Philabundance, PAWS, domestic abuse shelters and every major city hospital in the city," she says.

Marquis says Philly's generosity and spirit has been fueling her during this critical time.

Support + Feed is the brainchild of Los Angeles actress Maggie Baird, who happens to be the mother of singer Billy Eilish.

Philadelphia is the third city to join this campaign.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus: When will southeastern Pennsylvania enter 'yellow' phase?

Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children, many had COVID-19

New COVID-19 testing sites open in Delaware and New Jersey

Trump administration model projects daily coronavirus death toll will increase to 3,000 by June

Grandmother of seven, breast cancer survivor beats extreme case of COVID-19

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiabusinessfoodcoronaviruscommunityfeel goodconsumercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Houston flight attendant sings to help nervous passengers
Some N.J. beach towns to reopen on a limited basis Friday
Trump: It's 'possible there will be some' COVID-19 deaths as country reopens
Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some N.J. beach towns to reopen on a limited basis Friday
Pediatricians report concerning condition possibly linked to COVID-19
Father pleads for justice in 13-year-old son's murder
Philly Archdiocese to pay roughly $130 million to sex abuse victims
Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses
Philadelphia announces new programs for students
Trump: It's 'possible there will be some' COVID-19 deaths as country reopens
Show More
Man struck, killed by driver in Philly
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says
Pa. adds 554 more deaths due to COVID-19, total tops 3K
Gov. Murphy warns against quick reopening as NJ tops 8,000 deaths
Delco father celebrates after long battle with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News