Support + Feed: Campaign to keep Philadelphia plant-based eateries open, feed the needy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this time of crisis, we are seeing both incredible need and incredible generosity. A new campaign just launched in Philadelphia. The goal is to keep restaurants open and feed our neighbors in need at the same time. It's called Support + Feed It's a charity movement to pay plant-based restaurants to keep their doors open and lights on, while also feeding our neighbors."We have to help the ones that need it the most and at HipCityVeg, we really can't sit by knowing that our neighbors are lining up for food because they don't have enough food to feed their families," says Philadelphia restaurateur Nicole Marquis. "We can't accept it."Marquis is the brainchild behind nine eateries, including HipCityVeg , Bar Bonbon and Charlie was a Sinner.She says this pandemic has been devastating to the restaurant business, and also to the food insecure.One-hundred percent of the proceeds raised by Support + Feed directly benefits both."Every day in our kitchens we will be making, hopefully with the help of our community donations, hundreds of meals that we will be donating to Philabundance, PAWS, domestic abuse shelters and every major city hospital in the city," she says.Marquis says Philly's generosity and spirit has been fueling her during this critical time.Support + Feed is the brainchild of Los Angeles actress Maggie Baird, who happens to be the mother of singer Billy Eilish.Philadelphia is the third city to join this campaign.