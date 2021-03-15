How to make Caponata Alla Napoletana Italian salad, Divine Lorrane restaurant $50 gift card sweepstakes

It's a partnership with the new Portofino Italian-style tuna.
Enter for a chance to win Portofino products + a $50 gift card to Cicala at the Divine Lorraine.
ENTER HERE: Portofino Tuna sweepstakes
Caponata Alla Napoletana (Neapolitan-style Panzanella Salad) -- Serves 4
Dressing ingredients:
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 TBSP red wine vinegar
- 2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 pinch of red pepper flake
Salad ingredients:
- 3 cups tomatoes, diced
- cup olives pitted
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- 2 stalks of celery, sliced
- 1 cucumber diced
- 6 leaves of basil
- 2 cups of diced rustic bread
- 1 can Portofino tuna
- salt & cracked black pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS
+ Whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and red pepper flake.
+ Season with salt and pepper.
+ Set aside.
+ In a large bowl, add the tomatoes, olives, onion, celery, cucumber, and basil.
+ Pour the dressing over the mixture and toss until fully incorporated.
+ Season with salt and pepper to taste.
+ Add the diced rustic bread and toss again.
+ Refrigerate for 30m or until the bread has soaked up the juice from the tomatoes and dressing. Place on a serving platter and crumble the Portofino tuna over the top.
Portofino Tuna Recipes | Facebook | Instagram
You can find Portofino in the canned tuna aisle at your Acme, ShopRite or Weis Markets. It's also available online at Amazon.
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | Instagram
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
267-886-9334