How to make Caponata Alla Napoletana Italian salad, Divine Lorrane restaurant $50 gift card sweepstakes

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cicala at the Divine Lorraine is closed temporarily due to the pandemic but throughout the month of March, chef/owners Angela and Joe Cicala are sharing recipes you can make at home.

It's a partnership with the new Portofino Italian-style tuna.

Enter for a chance to win Portofino products + a $50 gift card to Cicala at the Divine Lorraine.
ENTER HERE: Portofino Tuna sweepstakes

Caponata Alla Napoletana (Neapolitan-style Panzanella Salad) -- Serves 4

Dressing ingredients:
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 TBSP red wine vinegar
  • 2 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 pinch of red pepper flake

Salad ingredients:
  • 3 cups tomatoes, diced
  • cup olives pitted
  • 1 small red onion, sliced
  • 2 stalks of celery, sliced
  • 1 cucumber diced
  • 6 leaves of basil
  • 2 cups of diced rustic bread
  • 1 can Portofino tuna
  • salt & cracked black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

+ Whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and red pepper flake.
+ Season with salt and pepper.
+ Set aside.
+ In a large bowl, add the tomatoes, olives, onion, celery, cucumber, and basil.
+ Pour the dressing over the mixture and toss until fully incorporated.
+ Season with salt and pepper to taste.
+ Add the diced rustic bread and toss again.

+ Refrigerate for 30m or until the bread has soaked up the juice from the tomatoes and dressing. Place on a serving platter and crumble the Portofino tuna over the top.

Portofino Tuna Recipes | Facebook | Instagram
You can find Portofino in the canned tuna aisle at your Acme, ShopRite or Weis Markets. It's also available online at Amazon.

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | Instagram
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
267-886-9334
Report a correction or typo
