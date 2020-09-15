Caribbean Paradise transports you to Jamaica with its jerk chicken

Transport to island-life with South Jersey restaurateur Patrick Howell, whose restaurant pays tribute to his homeland, Montego Bay, Jamaica.Caribbean Paradise opened in March right as the Pandemic started. But with the support from the local community, they stuck it out and are able to offer up their top-seller - Jerk Chicken. You can get pretty much anything jerk style; jerk ribs, jerk pork, jerk salmon.Howell, who is also a physician and previously worked in education, grew up near Montego Bay, a town known for its stretches of beaches, crystal clear blue waters, resorts and nightlife.He was part of a popular family restaurant there. Then, in 2014, he and his family opened a small Jamaican restaurant at the Berlin Farmer's Market.With the help of his children, you can find traditional foods like Curry Goat, flavorful Oxtails, and Caribbean favorite Roti, a traditional wrap filled with meat or vegetables. They also serve whole King Fish and Red Snapper, Jamaican Escovitch style and can be prepared to your liking.Dine indoors or outdoors accompanied by Caribbean music for what Howell says is the complete Jamaican experience.41 Clementon Rd, Berlin, N.J. 08009