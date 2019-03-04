A new Moroccan spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Casablanca Moroccan Cuisine, the fresh addition is located at 1047 W. Lancaster Ave.
This BYOB-friendly spot offers starters like hummus, stuffed grape leaves and spinach pie. Main courses include shrimp and lamb kabobs or a seasoned salmon filet platter. You can also opt for the seven-course dinner option. Casablanca Moroccan Cuisine is also planning to introduce a hookah bar with a selection of 40 flavors.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Casablanca Moroccan Cuisine is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Dan F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 28, wrote, "We decided to go all vegetarian and ordered around seven dishes, including several of the salads, falafel, hummus, spinach pie, lentil salad and stuffed grape leaves. All of them were just perfectly prepared."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Casablanca Moroccan Cuisine is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, and 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Casablanca Moroccan Cuisine brings Moroccan fare to Lower Merion Township
TOP STORIES
Show More