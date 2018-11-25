U.S. & WORLD

CDC recalls Long Phung pork roll for listeria concerns

CDC recalls Long Phung pork roll for listeria concerns. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 25, 2018.

Pork roll eaters, check your refrigerators.

The Centers for Disease control has recalled a line of pork roll products from Vietnam.

The Long Phung brand has been linked to listeria outbreaks in several states.

The products were shipped nationwide.

The CDC recommends throwing the products away and sanitize any shelf or drawer where the pork roll was stored.

