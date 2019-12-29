Food & Drink

Veggie Noodle Co. voluntarily recalls veggie ramen products over Listeria concerns in egg

Veggie Noodle Co. is voluntarily recalling its Fresh Veggie Ramen products because the egg used in the packaged product may be contaminated by Listeria, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Veggie Noodle is the latest company to be impacted by the outbreak of Listeria that originated from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month. Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products, including prepared egg white salad and potato salad from Trader Joe's.

The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said. Those who may have purchased the recalled product are urged not to consume it.

Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
