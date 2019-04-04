Food & Drink

National Burrito Day 2019 specials: Deals from Chipotle and more

Thursday is National Burrito Day, and it comes with specials, deals and a celebration of all things burrito.

California Tortilla

California Tortilla is offering a deal to treat your future self. Buy a burrito or burrito bowl on Thursday and get a free burrito credit that can be used April 5-12. The deal is only for members of the restaurant's Burrito Elito rewards club.





Chuy's Tacos
Rather than offering a deal, Chuy's is using the day to offer an easy way to help out a charity. $1 of every Big As Yo' Face burrito sold will be donated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.



Chipotle

Chipotle is offering free delivery on any order of $10 or more, according to a press release.

In addition, YouTube star David Dobrik is partnering with the chain to offer his favorite customized order as the official preconfigured National Burrito Day item. It is a burrito with brown rice, black beans, chicken, mild salsa, two scoops of corn salsa, a sprinkle of cheese and a side of guac for dipping.

Del Taco

Spend at least $5 and download the app to get a free bean and cheese burrito.



Dos Toros

Wish guacamole didn't cost extra? Dos Toros is offering free guacamole on all burritos, as long as you follow the brand on Instagram.



El Pollo Loco

If you buy one burrito, you can get one free with this coupon.

Tijuana Flats

Every Thursday Tijuana Flats offers its Throwback Thursdaze deal, which is a burrito or bowl, plus chips and a drink for $5.99.

