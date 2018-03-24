FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day with great deals from Philly favorites

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day with great deals from Philly favorites. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

How do you plan on celebrating the Nova win? How about with a big cheesesteak?

Today is National Cheesesteak Day!

The cheesesteak is an icon of the city of Philadelphia. And some local favorites have some great deals on cheesesteaks -- today only.

So whether you favor Genos, Pats, Tony Lukes or one of the other dozens of great spots for the classic meal the real question is... wit or witout?

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcheesesteakvillanova
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News