Celebrate National Sandwich Day at one of Harrisburg's top 3 spots

To help get you on the bandwagon, we've rounded up Harrisburg's top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.
And remember, there's no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.
1. Jackson House
Photo: tran c./Yelp
Topping the list is Jackson House. Located at 1004 N. Sixth St. in Midtown, it is the highest rated sandwich spot in Harrisburg, boasting 4.5 stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp.
Awarded best burgers by Harrisburg Magazine in 2018, this eatery is famous for its half-pound burgers and for bringing South Philadelphia-style food to Harrisburg.
In addition to burgers, there are also cheesesteaks, hoagies, salads and fries. Look for its signature Jackson burger topped with melted American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and its special sauce or the Luca Brazzi "Bada Bing" hoagie with provolone, salami and homemade pepper shooters.
2. Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies
Photo: ci w./Yelp
Next up is downtown's Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies, situated at 23 N. Fourth St. With 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, the sandwich joint has proven to be a local favorite.
This restaurant offers a select menu of cheesesteaks, with step-by-step instructions on how to order them. There are also subs, salads and fries.
Yelper Juli K. wrote, "The rolls are the real deal, crusty and fresh every time. There's a generous portion of meat and toppings. The steaks are always served piping hot. Their fries are skinny crinkle cuts, served pale golden brown and crispy."
3. Grilled Cheese Plus
Photo: grilled cheese plus/Yelp
Downtown's Grilled Cheese Plus, located at 405 Walnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sandwich spot 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews.
This restaurant offers build-your-own grilled cheese sandwiches with options to add meat, veggies and a little zing.
On the menu, there are also breakfast and specialty sandwiches. Look for the Jerry topped with two fried eggs, double provolone cheese, chipped ham, sauteed mushrooms and drizzled with mustard; and the Slammin' Hammy with double chipped ham, Muenster and farmer's cheese and Dijonnaise.
Yelper Patrick B. wrote, "My sandwich was a wonderful combination of fresh veggies and savory melted cheese, with just enough heat from the jalapenos; similar to a really good cheesesteak hoagie."