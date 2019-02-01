Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Philadelphia's best sports bars and more

Looking for ways to enjoy America's largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars, wing spots, and pizza spots to make your Super Bowl celebration a success -- no home-team victory required.
Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars represent Philadelphia's best. Here's where to snag a seat come game day.
---
1. Cleavers
Photo: Yvonne L./Yelp
Topping the list is Cleavers. Located at 108 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse, the sports bar, which offers cheesesteaks, beer, wine and more, is the highest rated sports bar in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 836 reviews on Yelp.
2. Murph's Bar
Photo: jan k./Yelp
Next up is Fishtown's Murph's Bar, situated at 202 E. Girard Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp, the authentic Italian spot and bar has proven to be a local favorite.
3. North Bowl
Photo: mike f./Yelp
Northern Liberties's North Bowl, located at 909 N. 2nd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar, bowling and traditional American spot four stars out of 440 reviews.
Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like a mess of chicken wings with your choice of dipping sauce, and Philadelphia has some favorite wing spots to satisfy your cravings.
---
1. Cafe Soho
Photo: tisa h./Yelp
Topping the list is Cafe Soho. Located at 468 W. Cheltenham Ave. in East Oak Lane, the Korean and Asian fusion spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest rated chicken wing spot in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 648 reviews on Yelp.
2. Andy's Chicken
Photo: jeff h./Yelp
Next up is Fishtown's Andy's Chicken, situated at 2001 Memphis St. With 4.5 stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp, the Korean and Asian fusion spot, offering chicken wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Chase's Hop Shop
Photo: ling p./Yelp
Burholme's Chase's Hop Shop, located at 7235 Rising Sun Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar and deli, which offers chicken wings and more, 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews.
You've got your favorite pizza spots, but will they deliver on the big day? Here's are Yelpers' favorite Philadelphia pizzerias that actually deliver, so no one has to miss any of the action.
---
1. Barbuzzo
Photo: Ha O./Yelp
Topping the list is Barbuzzo. Located at 110 S. 13th St. in Washington Square, the Mediterranean spot, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,396 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Couch Tomato Bistro
Photo: douglas h./Yelp
Next up is Manayunk's The Couch Tomato Bistro, situated at 100-102 Rector St. With 4.5 stars out of 529 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Nomad Pizza Company
Photo: brigit b./Yelp
Bella Vista's Nomad Pizza Company, located at 611 S. 7th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, 4.5 stars out of 491 reviews.