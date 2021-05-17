Center City Restaurant Week 2021 kicks off with COVID restrictions eased

Now that restrictions are being lifted, more people are able to dine together.
Dozens of restaurants are offering multi-course, fixed price lunches for $20, and dinners for $35 to enjoy indoors, outdoors or to take home.
There is also discounted parking starting at $9 at Philadelphia Parking Association and Philadelphia Parking Authority garages from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.
On May 7, restaurants in the city were able to move to 50% capacity (up from 25%), and 75% for those that meet the city's enhanced ventilation guidelines (up from 50%).
Indoor table sizes moved to six people, and they don't have to be from the same household.
Restaurants could also seat 10 people at tables outdoors, which is the state limit.
The Center City District has these tips for diners:
- Wear a mask: Help keep workers - and yourself - safe. Wear a mask until it's time to eat or drink.
- Keep your distance: Stay six feet away from others whenever possible.
- Keep your hands clean: Wash your hands. Use hand sanitizer. Then wash your hands again to be safe.
- Don't risk it: If you feel sick, stay home.
Center City Restaurant Week runs through May 28.