Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week 2021 kicks off with COVID restrictions eased

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Center City Restaurant Week 2021 kicks off

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, May 17.

Now that restrictions are being lifted, more people are able to dine together.

Dozens of restaurants are offering multi-course, fixed price lunches for $20, and dinners for $35 to enjoy indoors, outdoors or to take home.

There is also discounted parking starting at $9 at Philadelphia Parking Association and Philadelphia Parking Authority garages from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

On May 7, restaurants in the city were able to move to 50% capacity (up from 25%), and 75% for those that meet the city's enhanced ventilation guidelines (up from 50%).



Indoor table sizes moved to six people, and they don't have to be from the same household.

Restaurants could also seat 10 people at tables outdoors, which is the state limit.

The Center City District has these tips for diners:

- Wear a mask: Help keep workers - and yourself - safe. Wear a mask until it's time to eat or drink.
- Keep your distance: Stay six feet away from others whenever possible.
- Keep your hands clean: Wash your hands. Use hand sanitizer. Then wash your hands again to be safe.
- Don't risk it: If you feel sick, stay home.

Center City Restaurant Week runs through May 28.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcenter city philadelphiarestaurants
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfire consumes 900 acres in South Jersey
Gathering limits to go up in Pennsylvania on Monday
Suspect sought after cellphone store employee found dead
Community campaigns to change street name with controversial history
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-95 in Delaware
Jay Wright to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
Tax Day is here for most states | What you need to know
Show More
Joe Girardi, Jean Segura have confrontation as Philadelphia Phillies lose to Toronto Blue Jays
Kenney provides 'next steps' in mishandling of MOVE remains
See who won at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
It's down to 3 on 'American Idol'
Flag football league empowering girls in Montco
More TOP STORIES News