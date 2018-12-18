If you've got Thai on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival to Washington Square, called Chatayee Thai, is located at 1227 Walnut St. and offers authentic Bangkok-inspired street food, according to its website.
To start, expect to find beef, chicken or tofu skewers; pan-fried mussels; or autumn rolls. The menu also includes variations on noodle dishes and large plates of chicken, lamb, salmon and more. For veggie lovers, there's a separate vegan menu filled with tofu, noodle and vegetable-based fare.
The new bistro has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Robert D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 8, wrote, "From some amazing seafood dishes to braised short ribs, what I love most is the separate and detailed vegan menu they offer. Something for everyone."
And Annette J. wrote, "The spot had delicious panang curry. The star of the meal was the green papaya salad. Authentic, spicy and thinly julienned papaya."
Head on over to check it out: Chatayee Thai is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. onMonday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Chatayee Thai brings Bangkok-style street food to Washington Square | Hoodline
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories